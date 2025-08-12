Left Menu

Judiciary Under Scrutiny: Impeachment Process Launched Against Justice Yashwant Varma

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has initiated impeachment proceedings against Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court. A committee will investigate corruption charges, and the process follows multi-party demands for removal. Previously, an internal probe found substantial evidence warranting further inquiry.

In a significant development, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has established a three-member committee to investigate serious charges against Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court. This action comes after the admission of a multi-party notice seeking his removal and sets in motion the impeachment process.

The inquiry committee includes Justice Aravind Kumar of the Supreme Court, Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, and senior advocate B V Acharya from the Karnataka High Court. This move underscores the severity of the allegations, underlined by a prior internal investigation initiated by then Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna.

Evidence points to acts of corruption, prompting the Speaker to emphasize judicial integrity, referencing relevant constitutional articles. As the committee prepares its report, the Parliament and public are urged to take a firm stance against judicial misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

