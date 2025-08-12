UN Report Reveals Systematic Torture in Myanmar Detention Centers
A UN-backed investigation led by Nicholas Koumjian uncovered evidence of systematic torture in Myanmar's detention centers, including electric shocks, gang rape, and more, following the military coup in 2021. The report identifies security personnel involved and highlights the conflict that has displaced over 700,000 Rohingya people.
A UN-backed investigative team, led by Nicholas Koumjian, has released a report uncovering substantial evidence of systematic torture in Myanmar's detention centers over the past year. The report, made public on Tuesday, highlights brutal acts, including electric shocks, gang rape, and burning of sexual body parts.
Koumjian's team indicates that the torture is part of the wider turmoil following the military coup of February 2021, as the army seized power from Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government. This power grab sparked a conflict that pushed many civilians and combatants into arms, increasing violence across Myanmar.
The report also identifies key perpetrators, ranging from security forces to militia groups, and draws attention to the ongoing ethnic and territorial clashes in Rakhine state. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh in 2017, and newer investigations focus on atrocities during the fight with the Arakan Army for control of the region.
