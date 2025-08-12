Daring Heist at Chandanagar Jewellery Store: Gunfire and Silver Loot

Unidentified assailants opened fire at a jewellery store in Chandanagar on Tuesday, injuring the deputy manager before making away with silver ornaments, according to local police. The daring heist unfolded when a gang of six to seven masked robbers barged into the store, threatening employees with firearms.

According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, the deputy manager sustained a gunshot wound to the leg but is now out of danger. The bandits, thwarted by a securely locked safe, snatched silver jewellery displayed within the store and fled on two-wheelers. The quantity of the stolen items is still being assessed.

Preliminary investigations reveal that two gunshots were fired, one injuring the deputy manager and the other damaging CCTV equipment. Commissioner Mohanty noted that seven individuals are suspected to have participated in the robbery, and further investigations are underway as police scrutinize available evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)