Indus Waters Conflict: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's Stance on Cultural Heritage

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, former foreign minister of Pakistan, condemned India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty as an assault on the historic Indus Valley civilization. The controversial decision came in the wake of a terror attack in Pahalgam, prompting India to adopt punitive measures against Pakistan.

Speaking at an event celebrating the revered Sindhi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai, Bilawal underscored Pakistan's commitment to peace but vowed resilience against any aggression. He conveyed a strong message to the Modi government, emphasizing that the Indus River is central to Pakistan's identity and survival.

The Indus River, Pakistan's primary water source and a linchpin of its cultural history, is seen as vital by many. The international community was alerted to this issue as Pakistan expressed concern over potential threats to its water supply affecting millions. Bilawal reiterated Pakistan's preparedness to reclaim its rivers and defend its territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)