Smuggling Scandal: Rare Turtles Seized in $1 Million Operation

Wei Qiang Lin, a New York resident, has admitted to attempting to smuggle protected turtles worth over $1 million from the US to Hong Kong, disguising them as plastic toys. The operation was intercepted, revealing hundreds of turtles which hold significant market value, highlighting international conservation issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A New York resident has confessed to a smuggling operation involving protected turtles valued at over $1 million. Wei Qiang Lin, a Chinese national residing in Brooklyn, pleaded guilty in a federal court to attempting to ship over 850 turtles concealed in parcels labeled as 'plastic animal toys' to Hong Kong.

According to the US Justice Department, the boxes contained eastern box turtles and three-toed box turtles, which are highly sought after in the pet markets of China and Hong Kong. Law enforcement intercepted the shipment, uncovering the reptiles bound within socks.

The smuggling attempt underscores the turtles' conservation status, protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species. Lin also sent additional parcels containing reptiles, including venomous snakes, and faces a potential five-year prison sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

