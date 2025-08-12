Digital Voter Roll Demand Gains Momentum

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has expressed his support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's demand for a digital voter list, emphasizing its importance in ensuring transparency and solidifying public trust in democracy.

Agnihotri highlighted the shared responsibility of citizens in upholding democratic values by safeguarding the integrity of voter lists and ensuring fair electoral processes. He issued a statement urging people to participate in the Congress's campaign for accountability from the Election Commission against allegations of 'vote chori.'

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha called for the Election Commission to offer transparency by making the digital voter list publicly accessible, allowing independent audits by the public and political entities. Agnihotri stressed that this initiative transcends party lines, appealing to national involvement for transparent and fair elections.