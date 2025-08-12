Left Menu

Iran and U.S.: A New Chapter in Nuclear Negotiations?

Iran may engage in direct nuclear negotiations with the U.S., as stated by Vice President Mohammadreza Aref. Previous indirect talks resumed if conditions are favorable, although the U.S. holds firm on Iran ceasing uranium enrichment. Iranian President Pezeshkian encourages dialogues despite existing distrust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:32 IST
In a potential breakthrough, Iran has expressed readiness to engage in direct nuclear negotiations with the United States, according to comments made by Vice President Mohammadreza Aref on Tuesday. The statements suggest a possible shift in relations, should the right conditions arise.

While Aref dismissed as "a joke" U.S. demands for Iran to halt uranium enrichment entirely, he confirmed preparedness for discussions under equal conditions to protect Iranian interests. This follows a suspension of talks after strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities by the U.S. and Israel in June.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian further stoked interest by advocating for renewed talks despite distrust levels. His comments, however, drew a cautionary response from Iran's Revolutionary Guards about possible serious repercussions from diplomatic missteps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

