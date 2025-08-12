Left Menu

Streamlined Justice: Uttar Pradesh's Conviction Tally Climbs

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna informed the Uttar Pradesh Assembly of 4,82,453 convictions from 2022 to March 2025. With law and order as top priorities, conviction rates rose annually, supported by expanding forensic facilities and efficient processing of crime cases, including swift judgments.

In a significant update on the state's justice system, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna announced in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly that the state achieved 4,82,453 convictions between 2022 and March 31, 2025. This marks a notable stride in upholding law and order under the Yogi Adityanath administration.

Khanna provided a breakdown of conviction statistics, revealing 1,13,169 in 2022, 1,03,755 in 2023, 2,08,054 in 2024, and 57,475 within the first quarter of 2025. Notably, six cases concluded with convictions within 100 days of filing FIRs in 2024, highlighting effective judiciary processes.

Further supporting these efforts, forensic science labs operate in 12 of the state's 18 divisions, with more facilities under construction. In 2022 alone, 4,01,787 crime cases were filed, with numbers rising in subsequent years. The administration continues to focus on enhancing law enforcement across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

