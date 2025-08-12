Streamlined Justice: Uttar Pradesh's Conviction Tally Climbs

In a significant update on the state's justice system, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna announced in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly that the state achieved 4,82,453 convictions between 2022 and March 31, 2025. This marks a notable stride in upholding law and order under the Yogi Adityanath administration.

Khanna provided a breakdown of conviction statistics, revealing 1,13,169 in 2022, 1,03,755 in 2023, 2,08,054 in 2024, and 57,475 within the first quarter of 2025. Notably, six cases concluded with convictions within 100 days of filing FIRs in 2024, highlighting effective judiciary processes.

Further supporting these efforts, forensic science labs operate in 12 of the state's 18 divisions, with more facilities under construction. In 2022 alone, 4,01,787 crime cases were filed, with numbers rising in subsequent years. The administration continues to focus on enhancing law enforcement across the state.

