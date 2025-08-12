Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Police Bust Fuel Adulteration Gang on Kisan Path

Police in Uttar Pradesh arrested five individuals involved in a large-scale fuel adulteration operation, mixing ethanol and solvents with stolen petrol and diesel. The gang operated along the Kisan Path highway and targeted areas around Lucknow. Seized items included fuel, equipment, and invoices.

A major fuel adulteration operation was dismantled by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of five individuals. The gang, allegedly involved in mixing ethanol and solvent chemicals with stolen petrol and diesel, was apprehended near Lodhamau village on the Kisan Path highway.

The arrests were made during a raid at approximately 2.15 am, yielding a tanker containing 15,000 litres of petrol and 5,000 litres of diesel, alongside drums of ethanol, solvent chemicals, and other equipment. The Special Task Force (STF) also confiscated several vehicles, fuel pipes, and mobile phones.

The operation purportedly caused significant vehicle damage and targeted buyers in Lucknow and surrounding districts, selling the adulterated fuel at Rs 75 to Rs 80 per litre. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Excise Act, as authorities continue to pursue other gang members.

