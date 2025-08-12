Ukraine's Daring Drone Strike Hits Russian Drone Facility

In a bold maneuver, Ukraine's SBU intelligence agency has executed a striking offensive on a Russian building housing long-range Shahed attack drones in the Tatarstan region, a staggering 1,300 km from Ukraine.

This operation marks the second successful strike in a mere four days, showcasing Ukraine's strategic use of drone warfare. SBU officials have released statements detailing the mission's success, supported by video evidence filmed by observant local residents.

These developments underscore the escalating tensions and sophisticated tactics employed in the ongoing conflict, with Ukraine demonstrating its capability to target key military assets deep within Russian territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)