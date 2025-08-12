Left Menu

Ukraine's Daring Drone Strike Hits Russian Drone Facility

Ukraine's SBU intelligence agency announced a successful drone strike on a Russian facility in Tatarstan, showcasing long-range Shahed attack drones. This marked the second strike in less than a week, further supported by videos from local residents confirming the attack’s success.

Updated: 12-08-2025 20:15 IST
In a bold maneuver, Ukraine's SBU intelligence agency has executed a striking offensive on a Russian building housing long-range Shahed attack drones in the Tatarstan region, a staggering 1,300 km from Ukraine.

This operation marks the second successful strike in a mere four days, showcasing Ukraine's strategic use of drone warfare. SBU officials have released statements detailing the mission's success, supported by video evidence filmed by observant local residents.

These developments underscore the escalating tensions and sophisticated tactics employed in the ongoing conflict, with Ukraine demonstrating its capability to target key military assets deep within Russian territory.

