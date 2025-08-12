Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Fatehpur Mausoleum Vandalism Sparks Political Outcry

In Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, a mausoleum was vandalized by right-wing groups. State Congress President Ajay Rai criticized the BJP government for alleged negligence and police collusion. He accused BJP leaders of inciting violence for political gain, emphasizing the breakdown of Hindu-Muslim harmony and recent electoral losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:16 IST
In the aftermath of a mausoleum vandalism incident in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, state Congress President Ajay Rai has accused the state government of negligence and collusion with police in the act.

Fatehpur, historically known for its Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb or Hindu-Muslim harmony, has witnessed unrest since the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition. Rai alleged that BJP leaders, emboldened by power, have been undermining this legacy, suggesting BJP district president Mukhlal Pal's call for destruction went unchecked by police.

The resulting political uproar saw state assembly disruptions, with demands for accountability and tightened security at the site. Critics accuse the BJP of manipulating communal tensions for electoral advantage while the BJP denies any governmental involvement in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

