PM Modi Inspires Young Minds at 18th International Astronomy Olympiad in India

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi delivered an inspiring video address to the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA), welcoming over 300 participants from 64 countries to India. The prestigious event celebrates scientific curiosity, innovation, and international collaboration in the field of astronomy and astrophysics.

Opening his address with a warm greeting, the Prime Minister remarked,

“In India, tradition meets innovation, spirituality meets science, and curiosity meets creativity. For centuries, Indians have been observing the skies and asking big questions.”

He invoked the legacy of Aryabhatta, the 5th-century Indian mathematician and astronomer, who not only invented zero but also postulated that the Earth rotates on its axis — a discovery that transformed humanity’s understanding of the cosmos. “Literally, he started from zero and made history!” the Prime Minister quipped.

India’s Astronomical Achievements

Shri Modi highlighted some of India’s major contributions to space science:

Indian Astronomical Observatory in Ladakh – Situated at 4,500 metres above sea level, among the world’s highest observatories, offering unparalleled views of the universe.

Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) in Pune – One of the world’s most sensitive radio telescopes, contributing to research on pulsars, quasars, and galaxies.

International Collaborations – Active participation in mega-science projects such as the Square Kilometre Array and LIGO-India.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission – Historic achievement as the first mission to land near the Moon’s South Pole in 2023.

Aditya-L1 Solar Observatory – India’s first space-based mission dedicated to studying solar flares, storms, and the Sun’s activity.

Human Spaceflight – Last month, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla successfully completed his mission to the International Space Station, marking a proud milestone in India’s space journey.

Nurturing the Next Generation of Scientists

The Prime Minister underscored the government’s efforts to inspire and equip young minds with modern scientific tools:

Atal Tinkering Labs – Over 10 million students are exploring STEM concepts through hands-on experimentation, fostering a culture of innovation.

One Nation One Subscription – A transformative scheme providing free access to top international journals for millions of students and researchers.

Support for Women in STEM – India leads globally in women’s participation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Massive R&D Investment – Billions of dollars are being channelled into strengthening India’s research ecosystem.

Shri Modi invited students and researchers worldwide to study, innovate, and collaborate in India, suggesting that “the next big scientific breakthrough may well be born from such partnerships.”

Science for Humanity

Urging participants to link their astronomical pursuits with societal needs, the Prime Minister posed thought-provoking questions:

How can space science improve weather forecasts for farmers?

Can we predict natural disasters more accurately?

How can satellites help monitor forest fires and melting glaciers?

Can we develop better communication networks for remote regions?

He stressed that the future of science lies in the hands of young innovators, whose mission should be to blend imagination with compassion in solving real-world problems.

Global Collaboration in Science

Shri Modi lauded the spirit of international cooperation represented by the Olympiad, calling this year’s edition the largest ever. He thanked the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research for organising the event and facilitating global participation.

Encouraging students to “aim high and dream big,” the Prime Minister concluded with an uplifting message: