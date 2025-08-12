China Halts Engagement with Czech President Over Dalai Lama Meeting
China has decided to end all engagements with Czech President Petr Pavel following his meeting with the Dalai Lama. Beijing lodged a diplomatic protest with the Czech Republic, claiming Pavel's actions undermine China's sovereignty and violate political commitments between the two countries.
China announced a suspension of all diplomatic engagements with Czech Republic President Petr Pavel after his controversial meeting with the Dalai Lama. The meeting, held in India, prompted a strong backlash from Beijing.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed serious concerns, claiming Pavel's actions defied their political commitments and harmed China's sovereignty. Consequently, Beijing has issued a formal diplomatic protest against the Czech Republic.
Pavel's meeting with the Dalai Lama marked a rare occasion of a sitting head of state visiting the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader. Despite China's frequent protests against such engagements, Pavel extended warm wishes to the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday during their meeting in Ladakh.
