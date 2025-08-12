Drone Detention Drama Near Connaught Place
A man, part of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's media team, was briefly detained for flying a drone near an Independence Day event in Connaught Place. Delhi Police had imposed a ban on drones and similar devices due to security concerns related to the celebrations.
In a security-sensitive incident at Connaught Place, a man was briefly detained for allegedly operating a drone amidst Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's event. This measure is part of a broader security strategy related to Independence Day celebrations, as confirmed by police sources.
The incident surfaced when security personnel noticed a drone hovering near Gupta's location, prompting immediate action. Initially detained, the man was released after being advised that drone flights are prohibited due to security protocols during this sensitive period.
This action comes in alignment with Delhi Police Commissioner S B K Singh's ban, implemented from August 2, encompassing a range of sub-conventional aerial devices that could pose security risks during the national celebrations extending to August 16.
