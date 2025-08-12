Left Menu

Drone Detention Drama Near Connaught Place

A man, part of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's media team, was briefly detained for flying a drone near an Independence Day event in Connaught Place. Delhi Police had imposed a ban on drones and similar devices due to security concerns related to the celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:55 IST
Drone Detention Drama Near Connaught Place
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a security-sensitive incident at Connaught Place, a man was briefly detained for allegedly operating a drone amidst Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's event. This measure is part of a broader security strategy related to Independence Day celebrations, as confirmed by police sources.

The incident surfaced when security personnel noticed a drone hovering near Gupta's location, prompting immediate action. Initially detained, the man was released after being advised that drone flights are prohibited due to security protocols during this sensitive period.

This action comes in alignment with Delhi Police Commissioner S B K Singh's ban, implemented from August 2, encompassing a range of sub-conventional aerial devices that could pose security risks during the national celebrations extending to August 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025