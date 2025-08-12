Left Menu

Life behind Bars: Justice Served in Bengal Train Incident

A court in West Bengal sentenced four men to life imprisonment for causing the death of Nazimuddin Seikh by pushing him under a train following an altercation. The incident occurred in December 2021. The verdict was delivered by the Krishnangar Sessions Court, marking a significant moment in the local justice system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Krishnagar | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark judgment, a court in West Bengal's Nadia district has sentenced four individuals to life imprisonment for their roles in the tragic death of Nazimuddin Seikh. The young man's life was violently cut short when he was pushed onto the railway tracks during an altercation over missing vegetables.

The Krishnangar Sessions Court, presided over by Judge Basant Sharma, delivered the verdict against the accused: Naren Ghosh, Biru Ghosh, Sudip Ghosh, and Bapan Ghosh. Each has been fined Rs 20,000 in addition to the life sentence, reflecting the severity of their actions.

The case, which unfolded in December 2021, saw swift action from authorities. Additional public prosecutor Arnab Ganguly highlighted the importance of this ruling as a deterrent to such violent acts. The community now awaits justice for the victim's family, striving to find closure amid their loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

