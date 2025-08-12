Unraveling Scandal: South Korea's Presidential Couple Faces Legal Turmoil

A South Korean court has ordered the arrest of Kim Keon Hee, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, amid allegations of bribery, stock manipulation, and interference in candidate selection.

The Seoul Central District Court granted the special prosecutor's arrest warrant request, citing the risk of evidence destruction by Kim. The investigation is part of three special probes initiated by the new liberal government against Yoon, who was ousted and rearrested due to a short-lived martial law imposition. Kim and Yoon are the first presidential couple in South Korean history to face arrest simultaneously over criminal allegations.

The probe, led by Special Prosecutor Min Joong-ki, has further revealed potential undue influence exerted by Kim and Yoon on the People Power Party's candidate nominations and other corruption allegations involving luxury gifts and stock manipulation schemes. Despite being questioned for seven hours, Kim denied the allegations, describing herself as 'someone insignificant.'

(With inputs from agencies.)