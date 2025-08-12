Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm Amid Voter Roll Controversy

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee affirmed her support for workers revising the voter list amid ECI's directive to suspend officers for alleged irregularities. She criticized Assam's NRC process and opted for an internal inquiry over suspensions. Banerjee also attended a meeting addressing rising crime.

Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her unwavering support for government employees involved in revising the state's voter list. Her reassurance comes as the Election Commission of India (ECI) presses the government to suspend officers accused of irregularities.

The order from the ECI prompted a call for a meeting in Delhi with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant. Despite the pressure, the state's approach remains one of backing its employees, as Banerjee highlighted the importance of working without fear or intimidation. She drew parallels to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process in Assam, criticizing it for creating panic among residents and vowed to protect the interests of West Bengal's people.

Despite the ECI's directive to suspend five officials, the state's response was to remove two from election duties and initiate an internal investigation. In a separate meeting, Banerjee addressed rising crime rates while attending a gathering led by the Chief Secretary on the 'Aamader Para, Aamader Samadhan' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

