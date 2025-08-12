Landowners Claim Dispute Over Bairabi-Sairang Railway Compensation

Amidst ongoing disputes, a group of landowners involved in the Bairabi-Sairang railway project in Mizoram has threatened to initiate agitation over unresolved compensation issues. They allege that despite giving their land for the project, totaling Rs 14.56 crore in compensation, the full amount remains unpaid.

During a press conference in Aizawl, 14 landowners detailed their frustrations, revealing that while some have received partial payments, others have not received any compensation at all. They plan to fence their properties if the payments are not addressed promptly.

The 51.38-km railway line, meant to connect Aizawl with Assam's Silchar, has been authorized for operation by the Commissioner of Railway Safety but is pending official inauguration. Authorities, including Aizawl's Deputy Commissioner, are conducting further verifications to examine potential overlapping claims and ensure rightful compensation is distributed.

