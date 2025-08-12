Karnataka Government Unveils Key Bills: Empowering Gig Workers and Reforming Social Norms

In a significant legislative move, the Karnataka government has tabled 15 bills aimed at addressing pressing social issues, including the welfare of gig workers and child marriage prohibition. Chief among these is the Karnataka Platform Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2025, designed to protect the rights and provide social security to gig workers engaged through digital platforms.

The proposed bill mandates platforms to ensure workers' welfare by focusing on occupational health, safety, and transparent decision-making processes. It also plans to establish a welfare board and fund to support gig workers. A 16-member board, including gig worker representatives and government officials, will oversee these initiatives.

Additionally, the government seeks to strengthen existing laws against child marriage through rigorous penalties and promote compulsory service for medical graduates in underserved areas, underscoring its commitment to social reform and public health enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)