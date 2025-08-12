Left Menu

Karnataka Government Unveils Key Bills: Empowering Gig Workers and Reforming Social Norms

The Karnataka government introduced 15 bills addressing various social issues. Key among them is the Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill that aims to safeguard platform-based workers' rights. Other notable bills include amendments targeting child marriage prohibition and compulsory service for medical graduates, aiming to drive significant social changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:14 IST
Karnataka Government Unveils Key Bills: Empowering Gig Workers and Reforming Social Norms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legislative move, the Karnataka government has tabled 15 bills aimed at addressing pressing social issues, including the welfare of gig workers and child marriage prohibition. Chief among these is the Karnataka Platform Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2025, designed to protect the rights and provide social security to gig workers engaged through digital platforms.

The proposed bill mandates platforms to ensure workers' welfare by focusing on occupational health, safety, and transparent decision-making processes. It also plans to establish a welfare board and fund to support gig workers. A 16-member board, including gig worker representatives and government officials, will oversee these initiatives.

Additionally, the government seeks to strengthen existing laws against child marriage through rigorous penalties and promote compulsory service for medical graduates in underserved areas, underscoring its commitment to social reform and public health enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025