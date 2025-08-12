Rusted Mortar Shells Neutralized Along LoC
Security forces successfully detected and defused two rusted mortar shells in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district near the Line of Control. The discovery was made during a routine patrol in the Balnoi area. Once the area was secured, a bomb disposal team safely destroyed the hazardous shells.
- Country:
- India
In a noteworthy operation on Tuesday, security forces identified and neutralized two rusted mortar shells near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident underscores the ongoing vigilance required in the region, highlighting potential risks even during routine activities.
Officials reported that the shells were found during regular patrolling in the forward locations of the Balnoi area, situated within the strategic Medhar belt along the LoC. Such findings signal the latent threats that persist despite prevailing calm.
The situation was promptly addressed as a bomb disposal team was dispatched to the scene. After securing the vicinity, experts successfully disposed of the shells, ensuring safety without incident. This timely response serves as a testament to the efficiency and readiness of the security forces operating in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Mahadev: Security Forces Eliminate Top Lashkar-e-Taiba Commanders
India has zero tolerance towards terrorism; security forces were given full freedom to choose targets: Defence Minister in RS.
I laud security forces for killing 3 terrorists who carried out Pahalgam terror attack in April: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha.
Miraculous Rescue: Security Forces Survive Bus Plunge in Kashmir River
Detention at International Border: Security Forces on High Alert