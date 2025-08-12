Rusted Mortar Shells Neutralized Along LoC

In a noteworthy operation on Tuesday, security forces identified and neutralized two rusted mortar shells near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident underscores the ongoing vigilance required in the region, highlighting potential risks even during routine activities.

Officials reported that the shells were found during regular patrolling in the forward locations of the Balnoi area, situated within the strategic Medhar belt along the LoC. Such findings signal the latent threats that persist despite prevailing calm.

The situation was promptly addressed as a bomb disposal team was dispatched to the scene. After securing the vicinity, experts successfully disposed of the shells, ensuring safety without incident. This timely response serves as a testament to the efficiency and readiness of the security forces operating in the region.

