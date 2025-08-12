Left Menu

Parking Dispute Sparks Conflict on Haryana-Rajasthan Border

A conflict over a vehicle parking spot between two communities in Nuh, Haryana, resulted in four injuries and a bike being set on fire. The incident caused prolonged traffic delays. Nuh police ensured the area's security and confirmed a formal complaint was filed to address the confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-08-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 23:27 IST
Parking Dispute Sparks Conflict on Haryana-Rajasthan Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A conflict erupted between two communities from Mundaka and Hajipur villages on Tuesday, resulting in four individuals sustaining injuries and a bike set ablaze. This incident transpired on the Haryana-Rajasthan border amidst a dispute over vehicle parking.

The altercation led to significant traffic congestion lasting several hours, highlighting the disruption caused. Nuh's Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Kumar, stated that law enforcement personnel were dispatched to the area, noting that the clash involved two youths over a parking disagreement. No incidents of rioting were reported.

Authorities have lodged a case at the Ferozepur Jhirka Police Station. A Nuh police spokesperson emphasized that strict legal action will be pursued against those involved in violence or rumor-mongering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025