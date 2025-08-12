Parking Dispute Sparks Conflict on Haryana-Rajasthan Border

A conflict erupted between two communities from Mundaka and Hajipur villages on Tuesday, resulting in four individuals sustaining injuries and a bike set ablaze. This incident transpired on the Haryana-Rajasthan border amidst a dispute over vehicle parking.

The altercation led to significant traffic congestion lasting several hours, highlighting the disruption caused. Nuh's Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Kumar, stated that law enforcement personnel were dispatched to the area, noting that the clash involved two youths over a parking disagreement. No incidents of rioting were reported.

Authorities have lodged a case at the Ferozepur Jhirka Police Station. A Nuh police spokesperson emphasized that strict legal action will be pursued against those involved in violence or rumor-mongering.

(With inputs from agencies.)