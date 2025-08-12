Illegal Stone Crusher Operation Busted in Sujanpur

A police team conducted a raid on Tuesday at a stone crushing site owned by Parveen Sharma, who is related to BJP MLA Shish Sharma, targeting illegal mining operations in Sujanpur, officials confirmed.

The operation, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh, followed a tip-off regarding unauthorized stone quarrying using heavy machinery, despite a halt in permitted mining since July the previous year. Authorities discovered active quarrying with poclain equipment and other machinery.

During the raid, police, along with mining and pollution control officials, seized numerous machines, including a poclain, four tippers, a mixer, two JCB machines, and 50 tippers loaded with boulders. A theft case and violations under the Mines and Minerals Act have been lodged, with further investigation scrutinizing possible departmental complicity.

(With inputs from agencies.)