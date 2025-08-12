Left Menu

UN Accusations Stir Global Tensions: Guterres' Alarming Report

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, highlights serious concerns about alleged sexual violence by forces from Israel and Russia. The allegations, which include degrading strip searches and genital violence, have been documented in a report indicating potential future UN sanctions. Both nations dismiss the claims as unfounded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 23:48 IST
The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed significant concern about alleged sexual violence by Israel and Russia's armed forces. In a detailed report reviewed by Reuters, Guterres warned about patterns of sexual violence, including genital violence and forced nudity, and suggested possible future UN action against these nations.

Israel's U.N. Ambassador, Danny Danon, labeled these accusations as baseless, stating that the U.N. should prioritize addressing war crimes and sexual violence by Hamas instead. The militant group Hamas has also been implicated in the report, facing similar accusations of sexual violence.

The report has heightened tensions, with Russia not responding to comment requests. Guterres emphasized concerns over violations by Russian forces against Ukrainian prisoners, citing documented cases of severe abuse and humiliation tactics. The ongoing conflict, sparked by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, remains under intense international scrutiny.

