Scandal Unveiled: Former First Lady Kim Keon Hee Arrested

Former South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee has been arrested on charges of graft, including stock fraud and bribery. The charges stem from incidents involving luxury items and influence peddling. The arrest follows her husband, ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on trial for related offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 00:15 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's former first lady, Kim Keon Hee, was arrested following a warrant issued by the Seoul Central District Court late on Tuesday. The warrant comes amidst allegations of graft, including charges of stock fraud, bribery, and illegal influence peddling, all of which Kim has denied.

As Kim arrived at court earlier in the day, donning a black suit, she remained silent before reporters, opting not to answer questions or make a statement. The charges, which could result in years of imprisonment, stem from unreported luxury items and alleged bribes connected to business interests.

The arrest closely follows that of her husband, ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is also facing trial. Prosecutors have alleged that Kim received luxury gifts from a construction company and a religious group in exchange for favorable influence, accusations she contests.

