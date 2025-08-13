Scandal Unveiled: Former First Lady Kim Keon Hee Arrested
Former South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee has been arrested on charges of graft, including stock fraud and bribery. The charges stem from incidents involving luxury items and influence peddling. The arrest follows her husband, ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on trial for related offenses.
In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's former first lady, Kim Keon Hee, was arrested following a warrant issued by the Seoul Central District Court late on Tuesday. The warrant comes amidst allegations of graft, including charges of stock fraud, bribery, and illegal influence peddling, all of which Kim has denied.
As Kim arrived at court earlier in the day, donning a black suit, she remained silent before reporters, opting not to answer questions or make a statement. The charges, which could result in years of imprisonment, stem from unreported luxury items and alleged bribes connected to business interests.
The arrest closely follows that of her husband, ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is also facing trial. Prosecutors have alleged that Kim received luxury gifts from a construction company and a religious group in exchange for favorable influence, accusations she contests.
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Probes Tamil Nadu's Bribery Scandal: Calls for Prosecutorial Plan
ACB Nabs Corrupt Official in Rs 1.75 Lakh Bribery Scandal
Milan Construction Scandal: Court Orders Arrests Amid Bribery Allegations
Ukraine's Parliament approves a law ensuring the independence of anti-graft watchdogs, reversing a contentious change, reports AP.
Ukraine's Anti-Graft Agencies Battle for Independence Amid Political Turmoil