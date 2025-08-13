Left Menu

Man Arrested for Threatening Security Guard in Gurugram

A man was arrested in Gurugram after a video showed him threatening a security guard with a pistol at a residential society. The air pistol was seized from the accused, Ramandeep Jadaj. The incident occurred during a confrontation when Jadaj was denied entry without confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-08-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 01:06 IST
In a significant development, Gurugram police have apprehended a man after a video emerged on social media allegedly depicting him menacing a security guard with a pistol. The alarming incident unfolded at a residential society in Bhondsi, according to authorities.

Law enforcement officials managed to recover the air pistol involved in the confrontation from the suspect, identified as Ramandeep Jadaj. The altercation occurred when Jadaj attempted to enter Signature Global City-2 society at approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday but was denied access.

In response to the security personnel's refusal to allow entry without proper confirmation, Jadaj resorted to intimidation by brandishing an air pistol. Police have taken preventive measures to prevent any further threats and have seized the weapon as part of the ongoing investigation.

