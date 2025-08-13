Mexico Extradites Suspected Cartel Members Amid U.S. Pressure

In a move indicating intensified cooperation against drug cartels, Mexico extradited over two dozen suspected cartel members to the United States. This action came following persistent pressure from the Trump administration to weaken the powerful drug organizations plaguing both countries.

The extradited individuals were sought by U.S. authorities for their alleged connections to drug trafficking operations. A joint statement from Mexico's attorney general's office and the security ministry confirmed the extradition, highlighting continued collaboration between the two nations in tackling organized crime.

The Mexican government assured that it would not pursue the death penalty for the accused, a standard condition attached to extraditions, aligning with human rights commitments and mutual legal agreements.

