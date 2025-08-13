Mexico Extradites Suspected Cartel Members Amid U.S. Pressure
Mexico has deported over two dozen individuals suspected of being cartel members and wanted by the United States. The extradition comes amid increasing demands from the Trump administration to weaken drug cartels. The U.S. had requested extradition and confirmed no death penalty would be pursued.
In a move indicating intensified cooperation against drug cartels, Mexico extradited over two dozen suspected cartel members to the United States. This action came following persistent pressure from the Trump administration to weaken the powerful drug organizations plaguing both countries.
The extradited individuals were sought by U.S. authorities for their alleged connections to drug trafficking operations. A joint statement from Mexico's attorney general's office and the security ministry confirmed the extradition, highlighting continued collaboration between the two nations in tackling organized crime.
The Mexican government assured that it would not pursue the death penalty for the accused, a standard condition attached to extraditions, aligning with human rights commitments and mutual legal agreements.
