UN Chief Raises Alarm Over Accusations of Sexual Violence by Israeli Forces
The UN secretary-general has expressed concerns over allegations of sexual violence by Israeli forces against detained Palestinians. Despite Israeli denial, the UN may consider listing these forces as violators in future reports. The ongoing conflict in Gaza adds to the complexities of accurate investigations.
The United Nations has expressed grave concerns over alleged sexual violence by Israeli forces against detained Palestinians. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres communicated his worries in a letter to Israel's UN ambassador.
Israel's ambassador, Danny Danon, dismissed the accusations, labeling them as biased and urged the focus to shift onto Hamas's war crimes. The ongoing conflict in Gaza has seen significant civilian casualties.
Lack of UN access to Israel complicates the verification of these allegations. Guterres urged Israel to investigate and cease all acts of sexual violence, alongside ensuring UN monitors have unhindered access.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Toll: The Human Cost of the Israel-Hamas Conflict
Over 60,000 Palestinians have been killed in the 21-month Israel-Hamas war, Gaza's Health Ministry says, reports AP.
Israel's Possible Annexation Threat Puts Pressure on Hamas
Annexation Tensions: Israel's Tactical Pressure on Hamas Amidst Global Calls for Recognition of Palestine
SpaceX's Fragile Diplomacy in the Bahamas: A Rocketing Dilemma