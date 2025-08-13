UN Chief Raises Alarm Over Accusations of Sexual Violence by Israeli Forces

The United Nations has expressed grave concerns over alleged sexual violence by Israeli forces against detained Palestinians. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres communicated his worries in a letter to Israel's UN ambassador.

Israel's ambassador, Danny Danon, dismissed the accusations, labeling them as biased and urged the focus to shift onto Hamas's war crimes. The ongoing conflict in Gaza has seen significant civilian casualties.

Lack of UN access to Israel complicates the verification of these allegations. Guterres urged Israel to investigate and cease all acts of sexual violence, alongside ensuring UN monitors have unhindered access.

