E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have officially informed the United Nations of their readiness to reinstate sanctions against Iran should it fail to re-engage in nuclear negotiations. This development was reported by the Financial Times on Tuesday, shedding light on increasing diplomatic tensions.

In a formal communication, the foreign ministers of the E3 group cautioned that they stand prepared to trigger the so-called 'snapback' sanctions if Iran does not pursue a diplomatic resolution by the end of August 2025. This ultimatum follows a letter sent to the U.N. highlighting concerns over Iran's nuclear programme.

The warning comes on the heels of substantial face-to-face discussions in Istanbul last month, marking the first such engagement since attacks on Iran's nuclear sites. Efforts to verify this information were unavailing, and the governments of the UK, France, and Germany have not released statements in response to media inquiries.