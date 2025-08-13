Left Menu

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

France, Germany, and the UK have warned Iran through the UN that they will reinstate sanctions if Iran fails to engage in nuclear negotiations by August 2025. This threat follows critical talks with Iran and hinges on the diplomatic path Iran chooses next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 07:04 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 07:04 IST
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have officially informed the United Nations of their readiness to reinstate sanctions against Iran should it fail to re-engage in nuclear negotiations. This development was reported by the Financial Times on Tuesday, shedding light on increasing diplomatic tensions.

In a formal communication, the foreign ministers of the E3 group cautioned that they stand prepared to trigger the so-called 'snapback' sanctions if Iran does not pursue a diplomatic resolution by the end of August 2025. This ultimatum follows a letter sent to the U.N. highlighting concerns over Iran's nuclear programme.

The warning comes on the heels of substantial face-to-face discussions in Istanbul last month, marking the first such engagement since attacks on Iran's nuclear sites. Efforts to verify this information were unavailing, and the governments of the UK, France, and Germany have not released statements in response to media inquiries.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025