Left Menu

Tragedy in Kushinagar: Stray Dogs and the Unspoken Menace

A 30-year-old mentally challenged woman, Madhuri, was tragically mauled to death by stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district. The incident highlights an ongoing issue with stray dogs in the area, with villagers reporting previous attacks. Authorities are investigating and have assured support to the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 13-08-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 08:47 IST
Tragedy in Kushinagar: Stray Dogs and the Unspoken Menace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, a 30-year-old mentally challenged woman named Madhuri was mauled to death by stray dogs on Tuesday night. The incident occurred in Arjun Dumri village under the jurisdiction of Hata police station, raising concerns about public safety.

Residents reported that the woman, who was known to wander around the village, was found missing the day before the attack. The next evening, her body was discovered in a paddy field. Hata SHO Ramsahay Chauhan stated that the police received a call about the incident at around 7 pm and quickly intervened to retrieve her body from the stray canines.

This tragic event has amplified the outcry against the stray dog menace in the village, with locals citing previous incidents involving animals. Circle Officer Kasya Kundan Singh confirmed that a post-mortem examination would determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, Hata SDM Yogeshwar Singh assured Madhuri's family of complete support from the administration.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025