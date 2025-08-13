Tragedy in Kushinagar: Stray Dogs and the Unspoken Menace

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, a 30-year-old mentally challenged woman named Madhuri was mauled to death by stray dogs on Tuesday night. The incident occurred in Arjun Dumri village under the jurisdiction of Hata police station, raising concerns about public safety.

Residents reported that the woman, who was known to wander around the village, was found missing the day before the attack. The next evening, her body was discovered in a paddy field. Hata SHO Ramsahay Chauhan stated that the police received a call about the incident at around 7 pm and quickly intervened to retrieve her body from the stray canines.

This tragic event has amplified the outcry against the stray dog menace in the village, with locals citing previous incidents involving animals. Circle Officer Kasya Kundan Singh confirmed that a post-mortem examination would determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, Hata SDM Yogeshwar Singh assured Madhuri's family of complete support from the administration.