Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Criticizes SC's Stray Dog Relocation Order

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has voiced strong opposition to the Supreme Court's order for the relocation of stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR area, labeling the approach as an act of 'cruelty' instead of effective governance.

The directive, aimed at addressing the growing issue of rabies from dog bites, particularly affecting children, calls for the transfer of all strays to shelters.

Siddaramaiah, supporting the stance of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, advocates for humane solutions, such as sterilization and vaccination, arguing that these methods are more compassionate and effective than fear-driven measures like blanket removals.