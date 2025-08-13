Left Menu

Son Allegedly Kills Father Over Money Dispute in Uttar Pradesh

A man allegedly stabbed his father to death after a money-related dispute in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. Ravi, 25, argued with his father, Chandan Chauhan, over money for work. Following the argument, Ravi allegedly stabbed his father, who later died. Police have arrested Ravi and initiated an investigation.

Deoria | Updated: 13-08-2025 08:55 IST
Son Allegedly Kills Father Over Money Dispute in Uttar Pradesh
Stabbing
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic familial conflict in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, has led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man accused of killing his father over a money dispute. The police reported that Ravi, involved in a heated argument with his 45-year-old father, Chandan Chauhan, allegedly resorted to violence after his father refused to give him money.

During the altercation on Tuesday evening, Ravi purportedly stabbed his father in the stomach. Chandan Chauhan succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital. Authorities swiftly responded to the scene, filing a case and processing Ravi's arrest.

The deceased's body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation. Law enforcement continues to delve into the circumstances leading to this unfortunate incident, aiming to provide justice for the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

