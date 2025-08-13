Ingenious Disguise: Woman Robs In-Law by Masquerading as Man

In an audacious crime that has stunned authorities, a 27-year-old woman masqueraded as a man to gain access to her sister's father-in-law's residence in Maharashtra's Palghar district, making off with jewellery valued at over Rs 1.5 crore. Officials confirmed her arrest in Gujarat merely hours later.

The incident unraveled on Monday afternoon in Vasai's Manickpur area, when the woman, identifying herself as a potential buyer, entered the 66-year-old man's home. She cunningly escorted him to the bathroom, locked him inside, and absconded with a trove of precious metals, including 1.4 kg of gold and 2.3 kg of silver.

Utilizing advanced surveillance techniques and local intelligence, law enforcement tracked the suspect to Navsari, Gujarat, where she was apprehended late Monday night. Identified as Jyoti Mohan Bhanushali, the accused confessed to orchestrating the burglary solo. All stolen assets have been retrieved, and investigations continue, as authorities scrutinize extensive CCTV footage for additional clues.

(With inputs from agencies.)