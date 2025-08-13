Mystery Woman's Tragic Leap: Unfolding the Thane Creek Incident

An unidentified woman reportedly died by suicide by leaping into a creek from Thane's Kalwa bridge, Maharashtra authorities disclosed.

The tragedy happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief, Yasin Tadvi.

Emergency personnel, including police, fire, and disaster management teams, quickly responded to the scene. The woman, who suffered severe injuries from rocks in the creek, was declared dead upon being taken to a hospital. Officials are now investigating to determine her identity and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

