Left Menu

Judge Orders Trump Administration to Restore UCLA Funding Amid Free Speech Concerns

A U.S. judge ruled against the Trump administration, ordering it to restore suspended federal grants for UCLA. The suspensions violated a preliminary injunction amid disputes over university protests. With potentially large financial impacts on institutions, experts cite concerns over free speech. Meanwhile, other universities continue settlements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 11:12 IST
Judge Orders Trump Administration to Restore UCLA Funding Amid Free Speech Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has directed the Trump administration to reinstate federal grants that were suspended for the University of California, Los Angeles. U.S. District Judge Rita Lin's ruling in San Francisco stated that the grant suspensions were in violation of a prior preliminary injunction.

The ruling comes amid tensions over student protests at universities. The Trump administration, citing antisemitism linked to pro-Palestinian protests, had blocked $584 million in funding. UCLA has been reviewing a settlement offer, which it claims could financially harm the institution.

While rights groups voice concern about free speech and academic freedom, the government has settled similar cases with Columbia and Brown Universities. Settlement discussions with Harvard University are still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025