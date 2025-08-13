Judge Orders Trump Administration to Restore UCLA Funding Amid Free Speech Concerns

A federal judge has directed the Trump administration to reinstate federal grants that were suspended for the University of California, Los Angeles. U.S. District Judge Rita Lin's ruling in San Francisco stated that the grant suspensions were in violation of a prior preliminary injunction.

The ruling comes amid tensions over student protests at universities. The Trump administration, citing antisemitism linked to pro-Palestinian protests, had blocked $584 million in funding. UCLA has been reviewing a settlement offer, which it claims could financially harm the institution.

While rights groups voice concern about free speech and academic freedom, the government has settled similar cases with Columbia and Brown Universities. Settlement discussions with Harvard University are still ongoing.

