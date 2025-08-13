Egypt Inks $1 Billion Tire Production Deal with China

In a strategic move aimed at boosting its industrial sector, Egypt has signed an agreement with China's Sailun Group to establish a high-scale automotive tire factory within the Suez Canal Economic Zone, according to a cabinet statement released on Wednesday.

The deal, valued at $1 billion, signifies a substantial investment and an enhancement in bilateral economic relations, as the two nations seek to strengthen their industrial and economic cooperation.

The first phase of the ambitious project is slated for completion in 2026, promising new jobs and technological advancements in the automotive sector for Egypt.