Left Menu

China Retaliates: EU Banks Cut Off Amid Sanctions Showdown

China has implemented countermeasures against two EU banks in retaliation for the EU's sanctions on Chinese financial institutions related to Russia. Effective immediately, Lithuania's UAB Urbo Bankas and AB Mano Bankas are barred from operating with Chinese entities. China urges the EU to rectify their actions to preserve economic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:07 IST
China Retaliates: EU Banks Cut Off Amid Sanctions Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has imposed punitive measures on two European Union banks in response to sanctions placed on Chinese financial operations associated with Russia, announced the commerce ministry on Wednesday. Effective immediately, the Lithuanian banks UAB Urbo Bankas and AB Mano Bankas are prohibited from engaging in transactions with Chinese individuals or organizations.

The ministry issued an appeal to the EU, urging the bloc to value the longstanding cooperative relationship in the fields of economy, trade, and finance, while also demanding the EU adjust its stance to prevent further deterioration of China-EU relations.

This development comes after the EU sanctioned Heihe Rural Commercial Bank and Heilongjiang Suifenhe Rural Commercial Bank, claiming they were linked to Russia. Relations between China and the EU have grown tense, and recent summits have underscored a challenging phase in trade diplomacy while also addressing geopolitical issues such as Russia's conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025