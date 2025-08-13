Left Menu

Kerala Cabinet's Trio of Incentives: Legal Pay Hike, Health Aid, and Stadium Lease

Kerala's Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has approved major decisions to increase pay for government lawyers, provide financial aid to a severely ill health worker, and lease a sports facility in Thalassery. Lawyers will receive a pay rise retroactive to January 2022, and Rs 17 lakh will be given to aid a health worker.

The Kerala Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has enacted significant measures aimed at benefiting state professionals and local facilities. Lawyers serving in government roles will see a notable pay increase, a move that aligns with state efforts to value legal contributions.

Additionally, a sum of Rs 17 lakh has been greenlit from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support Titto Thomas, a health worker who has been incapacitated following a battle with Nipah encephalitis. This financial backing will aid in his ongoing treatment at a Kozhikode hospital.

In sporting news, the V R Krishna Iyer Memorial Stadium in Thalassery will be leased to the local municipality, allowing for exclusive sports-related use, safeguarded by strict conditions to maintain its integrity as a community sports hub.

