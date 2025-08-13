Kerala Cabinet's Trio of Incentives: Legal Pay Hike, Health Aid, and Stadium Lease

The Kerala Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has enacted significant measures aimed at benefiting state professionals and local facilities. Lawyers serving in government roles will see a notable pay increase, a move that aligns with state efforts to value legal contributions.

Additionally, a sum of Rs 17 lakh has been greenlit from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support Titto Thomas, a health worker who has been incapacitated following a battle with Nipah encephalitis. This financial backing will aid in his ongoing treatment at a Kozhikode hospital.

In sporting news, the V R Krishna Iyer Memorial Stadium in Thalassery will be leased to the local municipality, allowing for exclusive sports-related use, safeguarded by strict conditions to maintain its integrity as a community sports hub.