Left Menu

Crackdown on Illicit Buffalo Transport in Palghar

Authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar district have taken legal action against two individuals for improperly transporting buffaloes, seizing both the vehicle and the animals. The suspects failed to provide adequate care and documentation. The police have intensified measures to prevent animal cruelty during transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:37 IST
Crackdown on Illicit Buffalo Transport in Palghar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Palghar, Maharashtra, have taken decisive action against two individuals for unlawful transportation of buffaloes, according to officials on Wednesday.

The police, acting on informed intelligence, intercepted a tempo on the Wangaon-Pachmarg road late Monday night. It contained 14 buffaloes transported without adequate arrangements or correct documentation, as per a police statement.

Following the incident, the animals were relocated to a shelter, and charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act were filed against the vehicle's occupants. Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh emphasized rigorous enforcement against such cruelty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025