Crackdown on Illicit Buffalo Transport in Palghar

Authorities in Palghar, Maharashtra, have taken decisive action against two individuals for unlawful transportation of buffaloes, according to officials on Wednesday.

The police, acting on informed intelligence, intercepted a tempo on the Wangaon-Pachmarg road late Monday night. It contained 14 buffaloes transported without adequate arrangements or correct documentation, as per a police statement.

Following the incident, the animals were relocated to a shelter, and charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act were filed against the vehicle's occupants. Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh emphasized rigorous enforcement against such cruelty.

(With inputs from agencies.)