Delhi Police Crack Down on Major Heroin Trafficking Ring

Delhi Police dismantled a significant inter-state heroin trafficking network with the arrest of the ring's leader, Bindu Devi, and her associate, Kashim. Over 800 grams of heroin were seized, alongside some cash and phones. The investigation is ongoing to locate additional syndicate members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled a major inter-state heroin trafficking network, arresting its leader and another associate, officers revealed on Wednesday.

Authorities seized 809 grams of high-quality heroin valued at approximately Rs 80 lakh on the international market, alongside Rs 3,300 in cash and three mobile phones from the apprehended suspects.

The accused were identified as 36-year-old Kashim of New Seemapuri and 48-year-old Bindu Devi, a known trafficker previously implicated in narcotics cases. Despite being banned from Delhi, Devi, an illiterate housewife, operated the network, using her absconded son-in-law as an accomplice. The search for the wider syndicate continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

