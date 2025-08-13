Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Estonia Expels Russian Diplomat

Estonia expelled a Russian diplomat for sanctions violations, igniting tensions. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Alexei Fadeev described the move as hostile, indicating Moscow's potential retaliatory response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:15 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Estonia Expels Russian Diplomat
  • Country:
  • Russia

Tensions between Estonia and Russia escalated following Estonia's decision to expel a Russian diplomat. The diplomat's expulsion, based on alleged sanctions violations and other crimes, has stirred diplomatic waters.

Alexei Fadeev, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, criticized the move, labeling it as a hostile act against Russia.

This diplomatic action has prompted Moscow to consider potential retaliatory measures, as relations between the two nations remain strained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025