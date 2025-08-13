Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Estonia Expels Russian Diplomat

Tensions between Estonia and Russia escalated following Estonia's decision to expel a Russian diplomat. The diplomat's expulsion, based on alleged sanctions violations and other crimes, has stirred diplomatic waters.

Alexei Fadeev, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, criticized the move, labeling it as a hostile act against Russia.

This diplomatic action has prompted Moscow to consider potential retaliatory measures, as relations between the two nations remain strained.

