Activist Pressures Ex-Minister Munde Over Government Bungalow

Social activist Anjali Damania has called on former Maharashtra minister and NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde to vacate his official bungalow in Mumbai within 48 hours. Damania also alleges Munde owes Rs 46 lakh to the state for using the residence.

She warned that if Munde doesn't vacate 'Satpuda' and settle the pending dues, a legal notice will be sent to the government. The activist emphasized Munde's 2024 election affidavit, which lists an unused flat at Girgaum Chowpatty, contradicting his claim of not having another home in the city.

Munde resigned over five months ago. Despite his reasons for staying, Damania insists he should vacate as he's no longer a cabinet minister, highlighting potential legal actions if compliance isn't met.

(With inputs from agencies.)