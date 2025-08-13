Left Menu

Activist Pressures Ex-Minister Munde Over Government Bungalow

Social activist Anjali Damania demands ex-minister Dhananjay Munde vacates his Mumbai bungalow, claiming he owes Rs 46 lakh to the government. If Munde fails, legal action will follow. Damania highlights Munde's existing home, disputing his stay due to a lack of alternate residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:35 IST
Activist Pressures Ex-Minister Munde Over Government Bungalow
Dhananjay Munde
  • Country:
  • India

Social activist Anjali Damania has called on former Maharashtra minister and NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde to vacate his official bungalow in Mumbai within 48 hours. Damania also alleges Munde owes Rs 46 lakh to the state for using the residence.

She warned that if Munde doesn't vacate 'Satpuda' and settle the pending dues, a legal notice will be sent to the government. The activist emphasized Munde's 2024 election affidavit, which lists an unused flat at Girgaum Chowpatty, contradicting his claim of not having another home in the city.

Munde resigned over five months ago. Despite his reasons for staying, Damania insists he should vacate as he's no longer a cabinet minister, highlighting potential legal actions if compliance isn't met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025