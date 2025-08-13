Rebel-Controlled Riches: The Battle Over Congo's Coltan Mines

Amidst the volatile hills of the Democratic Republic of Congo, M23 rebels preside over the vital coltan mines, a crucial mineral that fuels the technology powering modern life. The mine in Rubaya, responsible for 15% of global coltan output, has become a battleground for control in a longstanding conflict.

While the United States mediates peace talks between Congo and Rwanda, with potential investments at stake, the insurgency poses a significant threat to stability. The rebels, backed by Rwanda, have seized vast mineral-rich territories, complicating efforts to bring lasting peace and economic growth to the region.

Despite various international attempts to curb illegal mining and human rights violations, child labor remains rampant in the Rubaya mines. As global players eye the mineral riches, existing concerns about political conflicts of interest and feasibility of transforming artisanal extraction methods linger.

(With inputs from agencies.)