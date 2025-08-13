BHU Telugu Department Head Attack: Professorial Conspiracy Unveiled
The Uttar Pradesh Police disclosed a conspiracy behind last month's attack on Banaras Hindu University’s Telugu department head. The attack was orchestrated by a professor within the department. The main accused, Ganesh Pasi, a contract killer, was arrested in Varanasi after a confrontation with the police.
In a startling revelation, Uttar Pradesh Police have announced that the assault on the head of Banaras Hindu University's Telugu department was orchestrated by an insider. Professor Budati Venkateswarlu allegedly conspired with a former research scholar to arrange the brutal attack on Prof. CS Ramachandra Murthy.
The police apprehended the main suspect, Ganesh Pasi, a known contract killer from Prayagraj, in Varanasi's Lanka area. The arrest followed a dramatic encounter during which Pasi opened fire on officers. The police's retaliatory actions resulted in Pasi being injured and subsequently detained.
Authorities recovered a country-made pistol from Pasi. The incident highlights the grave internal conflicts within academic institutions, raising questions about campus safety and security measures.
