Corruption Trial: Former PM Sheikh Hasina Faces Allegations in Dhaka

The corruption trial against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 17 others, including family members, began in Dhaka. Allegations center on irregularities in housing plot allocations. The accused, including British MP Tulip Siddiq, have denied wrongdoing, claiming a smear campaign. The ACC has filed multiple charges, labeling them fugitives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:26 IST
  • Bangladesh

In a high-profile case, the corruption trial against ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 17 others, including relatives such as her nieces Azmina Siddiq and British MP Tulip Siddiq, commenced in Dhaka on Wednesday. The charges involve a housing plot scam, with depositions beginning from the complainant, as reported by media outlets.

A key witness, Afnan Jannat Keya, an assistant director at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), provided testimony at the Special Judge's Court-4, under Judge Md Rabiul Alam. Earlier, ACC Deputy Director Md Salahuddin also testified in a related graft case involving Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, and Siddiq, with accusations leveled against several prominent figures.

The anti-graft body has filed six charges against Hasina and her associates regarding alleged misconduct in plot allocations under the Purbachal New Town project. Despite the denial of all allegations by Tulip Siddiq and her assertion of a politically motivated smear campaign, the ACC continues to pursue the case vigorously in the Bangladeshi legal arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

