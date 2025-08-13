Turkish Foreign Minister Urges Cessation of Threats to Syria's Stability

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called on Israel and Kurdish fighters to cease threats to Syria's security and stability.

Speaking alongside Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani in Ankara, Fidan accused Israel and the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) of destabilizing Syria's attempts to recover from over a decade of civil conflict.

Fidan emphasized that Israel's security cannot come at the expense of its neighbors, warning that doing so could spark further regional crises.

Since Islamist insurgents ousted President Bashar Assad in December, Syria has faced internal clashes, including recent violence in the southern province of Sweida.

The central government has also faced tensions with the SDF in northeastern Syria, with a March agreement to integrate the SDF into the new Syrian army faltering.

Ankara views the SDF with hostility due to its links with the Kurdish YPG and ongoing peace talks with Turkiye, but the SDF denies participation in those negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)