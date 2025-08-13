Online Heroin Network Busted in Udhampur

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement officials in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district dismantled an online heroin distribution network on Wednesday, apprehending a key player in the process.

During a routine check at Jakheni, police arrested Arif Hussain, a resident of Doda, after finding heroin in his possession.

Officials disclosed that Hussain managed a sophisticated heroin delivery network, utilizing digital payment methods to sidestep conventional tracking avenues. An investigation to expose the full extent of this racket is ongoing, with further arrests anticipated. Public cooperation has been requested to report any suspicious activities.