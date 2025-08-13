Left Menu

Online Heroin Network Busted in Udhampur

Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district arrested Arif Hussain, unraveling an online heroin supply network. Hussain, from Doda, was caught during a routine check, found sharing delivery locations and evading tracking through bank transactions. Authorities are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement officials in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district dismantled an online heroin distribution network on Wednesday, apprehending a key player in the process.

During a routine check at Jakheni, police arrested Arif Hussain, a resident of Doda, after finding heroin in his possession.

Officials disclosed that Hussain managed a sophisticated heroin delivery network, utilizing digital payment methods to sidestep conventional tracking avenues. An investigation to expose the full extent of this racket is ongoing, with further arrests anticipated. Public cooperation has been requested to report any suspicious activities.

