Justice Pursued in Harrowing Balrampur Incident

In a chilling incident in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, a mentally challenged and deaf-mute woman was reportedly gang-raped on a remote road. The assault, captured on CCTV, was crucial in identifying and capturing the two accused, Ankur Verma and Harshit Pandey, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The suspects were detained after a police confrontation and admitted to the crime during initial questioning, according to Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar. The harrowing CCTV footage shows the woman, apparently barefoot, fleeing while being pursued by men on motorcycles. The crime was reported after the victim's brother filed a complaint two days prior.

The authorities launched an immediate investigation, inspecting the pathway taken by the victim and utilizing CCTV evidence to identify the culprits. The location of the assault was swiftly examined, and the woman received medical evaluation, as further legal actions proceed.