Karnataka's Stray Dog Dilemma: A Legislative Debate

Opposition MLAs in Karnataka are calling on the state government to adhere to Supreme Court directives addressing the increasing stray dog menace. They highlighted the issue around the Vidhana Soudha and Legislators' Home and called for intervention from the Speaker.

Their concerns coincide with a Supreme Court directive to Delhi-NCR authorities to relocate stray dogs to shelters amid rising rabies cases, especially among children. This call for action comes after stray dogs attacked two college students, necessitating their hospitalization.

Focusing on solutions, JD(S) leader C B Suresh Babu, alongside others, urged action across state corporations to ensure child safety. However, Karnataka's Chief Minister emphasized humane approaches, advocating sterilization and vaccination over removal. The debate continues on the best way forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)