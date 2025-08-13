Karnataka's Stray Dog Dilemma: A Legislative Debate
Karnataka's opposition MLAs have urged the state government to act on the Supreme Court's directives concerning the stray dog menace. This follows dog attack incidents and Supreme Court orders for permanent relocation of strays. While some urge prompt action, others advocate humane solutions rather than removal.
- Country:
- India
Opposition MLAs in Karnataka are calling on the state government to adhere to Supreme Court directives addressing the increasing stray dog menace. They highlighted the issue around the Vidhana Soudha and Legislators' Home and called for intervention from the Speaker.
Their concerns coincide with a Supreme Court directive to Delhi-NCR authorities to relocate stray dogs to shelters amid rising rabies cases, especially among children. This call for action comes after stray dogs attacked two college students, necessitating their hospitalization.
Focusing on solutions, JD(S) leader C B Suresh Babu, alongside others, urged action across state corporations to ensure child safety. However, Karnataka's Chief Minister emphasized humane approaches, advocating sterilization and vaccination over removal. The debate continues on the best way forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi people troubled by stray dog menace for many years, we will implement SC order in planned manner: CM Rekha Gupta:
Supreme Court's Crackdown on Stray Dog Menace in Delhi
Street Dogs Stir Courtroom Concerns: Advocates vs. Animal Lovers
Delhi Takes Action: Comprehensive Plan for Stray Dog Menace
Supreme Court Takes Decisive Action Against Stray Dog Menace in Delhi-NCR