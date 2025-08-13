Outcry Over Hindu Activist's Murder: BJP Presses for NIA Probe

The call for justice intensifies as the BJP urges Karnataka's Governor to influence the state government in delegating the investigation of Hindu activist Gavisiddappa Nayak's murder to the National Investigating Agency (NIA). The BJP claims the incident reveals a deep conspiracy by extremist elements.

Gavisiddappa Nayak, a Valmiki community leader, was fatally attacked in Koppal in early August, allegedly by members linked to extremist groups PFI and SDPI. Opposition and community members accuse the government of negligence and demand urgent federal intervention amid concerns of spreading violence in the region.

The intense political debate also resonates in the legislature, with BJP leaders demanding immediate action and compensation for Nayak's family. The government, under mounting pressure, promises a detailed response from the Home Minister, while defending its approach to handling the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)