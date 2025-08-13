Left Menu

Outcry Over Hindu Activist's Murder: BJP Presses for NIA Probe

The BJP demands Karnataka Governor intervene to transfer the probe into the killing of Hindu activist Gavisiddappa Nayak to the NIA, alleging conspiracy by extremist groups. The murder has sparked widespread outrage, with accusations of negligence against the state government and demands for compensation to Nayak's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:38 IST
Outcry Over Hindu Activist's Murder: BJP Presses for NIA Probe
The call for justice intensifies as the BJP urges Karnataka's Governor to influence the state government in delegating the investigation of Hindu activist Gavisiddappa Nayak's murder to the National Investigating Agency (NIA). The BJP claims the incident reveals a deep conspiracy by extremist elements.

Gavisiddappa Nayak, a Valmiki community leader, was fatally attacked in Koppal in early August, allegedly by members linked to extremist groups PFI and SDPI. Opposition and community members accuse the government of negligence and demand urgent federal intervention amid concerns of spreading violence in the region.

The intense political debate also resonates in the legislature, with BJP leaders demanding immediate action and compensation for Nayak's family. The government, under mounting pressure, promises a detailed response from the Home Minister, while defending its approach to handling the situation.

