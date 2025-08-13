Left Menu

Lebanon's Stand: Disarmament and Sovereignty at the Forefront

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasized national sovereignty and opposition to foreign influence during talks with Iranian official Ali Larijani. Despite Loujounan's cooperation with Iran, disarmament of Hezbollah remains a priority, aligned with a U.S.-backed plan. Hezbollah, supported by Iran, has rejected calls to disarm despite past conflicts with Israel.

Updated: 13-08-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:07 IST
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun has reiterated the country's stance against foreign interference, particularly in disarmament discussions involving Hezbollah. During a meeting in Beirut with Ali Larijani, Iran's top security official, Aoun stressed Lebanon's openness to cooperation with Tehran, provided it respects national sovereignty.

While Larijani expressed Iran's respect for Lebanon's sovereignty, he defended Hezbollah's resistance, framing it as Lebanon's true ally against Israel. He disputed U.S. involvement, claiming interventions infringe on Lebanon's autonomy, and asserted Lebanon should differentiate between friends and foes.

Continued efforts to disarm Hezbollah face challenges, especially following the recent Gaza war. Despite heavy losses in past conflicts, Hezbollah remains a potent force, resisting moves backed by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack. Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to maintaining national defense and reinforcing state authority over its military.

