Lebanon's Stand: Disarmament and Sovereignty at the Forefront
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasized national sovereignty and opposition to foreign influence during talks with Iranian official Ali Larijani. Despite Loujounan's cooperation with Iran, disarmament of Hezbollah remains a priority, aligned with a U.S.-backed plan. Hezbollah, supported by Iran, has rejected calls to disarm despite past conflicts with Israel.
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun has reiterated the country's stance against foreign interference, particularly in disarmament discussions involving Hezbollah. During a meeting in Beirut with Ali Larijani, Iran's top security official, Aoun stressed Lebanon's openness to cooperation with Tehran, provided it respects national sovereignty.
While Larijani expressed Iran's respect for Lebanon's sovereignty, he defended Hezbollah's resistance, framing it as Lebanon's true ally against Israel. He disputed U.S. involvement, claiming interventions infringe on Lebanon's autonomy, and asserted Lebanon should differentiate between friends and foes.
Continued efforts to disarm Hezbollah face challenges, especially following the recent Gaza war. Despite heavy losses in past conflicts, Hezbollah remains a potent force, resisting moves backed by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack. Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to maintaining national defense and reinforcing state authority over its military.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- Hezbollah
- Iran
- Joseph Aoun
- Ali Larijani
- disarmament
- sovereignty
- resistance
- Israel
- US plan
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor displayed that India knows how to protect its sovereignty, self respect: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in RS.
Pakistan, terrorists thought India a soft state, Op Sindoor showed we can go to any extent to protect our sovereignty: Defence Minister in RS.
Washington Pressures Beirut on Hezbollah Disarmament
Macron Criticizes EU-US Deal as Step Towards European Sovereignty
South Africa Champions Food Sovereignty and Resilience at UNFSS+4 Summit